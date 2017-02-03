Great Falls Connection

Fairfax County: Deadline Reached for Civilian Review Panel Nominations Supervisors to review applications before Feb. 14 meeting. Jan. 31 was the final day for applications and nominations for Fairfax County’s first Civilian Review Panel, one of two new forms of independent oversight for the police department.

Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers Want to Crack Down on Screen Time Texting while driving is already illegal, but what about Facebook and Twitter? Lawmakers in Richmond are a bunch of angry birds, frustrated at existing law they believe does not solve the problem of drivers devoting their attention to their handheld screen instead of the road.

Victims of Tribe-For-Rent Scam to Get $15 Million Payout in Settlement Agreement 15,000 Virginia victims get $6 million worth of predatory loans absolved, $9 million in cash awards. The commercial features images of teepees and a tribal drumbeat. The company billed itself as having ties to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota. But Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says that was nothing more than a fraud, a scheme he calls rent-a-tribe.

So Much Happening, Don’t Blink Demonstrations at Dulles in reaction to travel ban; fast moving General Assembly lacks transparency; other key issues. As this date approaches, the General Assembly has a serious transparency issue, as it continues to kill most proposed legislation with unrecorded voice votes in subcommittee, with no accountability or record of how members voted.