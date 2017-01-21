Great Falls Connection

Fairfax County: Public hearing on yard waste bags follows premature administrative change

North Springfield resident Asher Grady has his leaf collecting down to a science. And with the mature trees around his quarter-acre lot, he needs to. Each fall, he said, he goes through between 60 and 80 bags of leaves, spending between eight and 12 hours to rake and bag them.

Week in Great Falls

Secret of getting most for your home

Become A Savvy Seller! Will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m. at Keller Williams, 774-A Walker Rd., Great Falls. This free, no obligation seminar, is offered by Lyons McGuire Homes & Estates of Keller Williams Realty.

Opioid Treatment Service Jan. 17

Addiction Help

As you are well aware, the heroin and opioid dependency problem is growing across the nation, the Commonwealth, and our community is not being spared. The CSB has adjusted resources to help meet this critical demand for people seeking treatment; a new program begins soon. We need your help spreading the word about it. The CSB is holding an open forum for anyone who is seeking help for a loved one or knows of someone who might need help.

Great Falls Home Sales: December, 2016

In December, 2016, 20 Great Falls homes sold between $2,470,000-$520,000.

McLean: Comstock Sworn-In To The 115th Congress

Politics

“We live in exciting times for our region, where the innovation economy is constantly evolving and growing. I look forward to working in the new Congress with my colleagues to forge pro-growth policies that will boost the innovation economy even further." – Barbara Comstock

