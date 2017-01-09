Great Falls Connection

Rep. Comstock Co-Sponsors Resolution Condemning Anti-Israel UN Vote

Congresswoman Barbara Comstock

“In an act of moral cowardice in the closing days of his administration, President Obama’s ‘reckless abstention’ [to use the words of former DNC Chair and current Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL)] at the UN has demonstrated his legacy as the most anti-Israel President in modern history. President Obama took the longtime, bipartisan support for Israel that has been a hallmark of U.S. foreign policy for decades and scrapped it with this short-sighted action last month.

McLean & Great Falls Real Estate

2016: Best Year in Decade for McLean, Great Falls Market

Sellers in McLean and Great Falls experienced the “best of times” market conditions in 2016.

Local Dancers Celebrate the Holidays with Military, First Responders, and Their Families

Theater

“This year’s tribute performance for military, first responders, and their families was one of my favorite,” shared Cynthia Donavin, who founded Classical Ballet Theatre (CBT) of Northern Virginia over 25 years ago. "I greatly appreciate all patrons and volunteers who help CBT make the arts accessible to all.”

Great Falls Garden Club Honors Reston Police Station

Community

The Great Falls Garden Club delivered 20 holiday tabletop greenery arrangements to show support and appreciation for the Fairfax County police officers at the Reston station.

Week in Great Falls

History Alive at Great Falls Senior Center

The Great Falls Senior Center (GFSC) will have Mary Ann Jung, award-winning actress, Smithsonian scholar, writer and director recreate Julia Child, an American chef, author and television personality who brought French cuisine to the American public with her debut cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, at the Jan. 17 event.

