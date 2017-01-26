Great Falls Connection

Bipartisan Agreement Forged in House Panel on Reducing Suspended Driver’s Licenses Republicans work with Cabinet officials to craft changes to let more people keep drivers licenses. After Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe called on lawmakers to find a way to restore driver's licenses to people charged with crimes that had nothing to do with driving, Republicans responded. Now both sides are crafting a compromise that could end up being a hallmark of the 2017 session.

Party-Line Vote Protects Child Labor at Tobacco Farms in Virginia Republican-led House panel kills effort to craft new protections for kids in unrecorded vote. In an unrecorded party-line vote, House Republicans killed a bill that would have cracked down on child labor at tobacco farms in Virginia.

Fairfax County: Public hearing on yard waste bags follows premature administrative change North Springfield resident Asher Grady has his leaf collecting down to a science. And with the mature trees around his quarter-acre lot, he needs to. Each fall, he said, he goes through between 60 and 80 bags of leaves, spending between eight and 12 hours to rake and bag them.

