Great Falls Connection

Republicans work with Cabinet officials to craft changes to let more people keep drivers licenses.
After Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe called on lawmakers to find a way to restore driver's licenses to people charged with crimes that had nothing to do with driving, Republicans responded. Now both sides are crafting a compromise that could end up being a hallmark of the 2017 session.
Republican-led House panel kills effort to craft new protections for kids in unrecorded vote.
In an unrecorded party-line vote, House Republicans killed a bill that would have cracked down on child labor at tobacco farms in Virginia.
North Springfield resident Asher Grady has his leaf collecting down to a science. And with the mature trees around his quarter-acre lot, he needs to. Each fall, he said, he goes through between 60 and 80 bags of leaves, spending between eight and 12 hours to rake and bag them.
Become A Savvy Seller! Will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m. at Keller Williams, 774-A Walker Rd., Great Falls. This free, no obligation seminar, is offered by Lyons McGuire Homes & Estates of Keller Williams Realty.
Opioid Treatment Service Jan. 17
Addiction Help
As you are well aware, the heroin and opioid dependency problem is growing across the nation, the Commonwealth, and our community is not being spared. The CSB has adjusted resources to help meet this critical demand for people seeking treatment; a new program begins soon. We need your help spreading the word about it. The CSB is holding an open forum for anyone who is seeking help for a loved one or knows of someone who might need help.