Great Falls Connection

Latest News
- Fairfax County: Body-Worn Cameras for Police Coming Closer 0 comments
- Fairfax County: Deadline Reached for Civilian Review Panel Nominations 0 comments
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers to Crack Down on On-the-Road Screen Time 0 comments
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers Want to Crack Down on Screen Time 0 comments
- Victims of Tribe-For-Rent Scam to Get $15 Million Payout in Settlement Agreement 0 comments
- Submit Photos to Pet Connection 0 comments
News
- Fairfax County: Body-Worn Cameras for Police Coming Closer
- Fairfax County: Deadline Reached for Civilian Review Panel Nominations
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers to Crack Down on On-the-Road Screen Time
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers Want to Crack Down on Screen Time
- Victims of Tribe-For-Rent Scam to Get $15 Million Payout in Settlement Agreement
Sponsored
- Fabric Place Basement Alexandria Grand Opening
- New Addition to Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties
Sports
- Exploring Baseball History in Great Falls
- McLean: Langley Crew Athletes Committed to Row in College
- McLean: Addiction Is Not "Somewhere Else"
- Great Falls U7 Wins Rugby Tournament
- Great Falls Classical Ballet Performs Revamped Nutcracker This Weekend
Opinion
- Letter to the Editor: Evil and Selfish
- Letter to the Editor: Time to Speak Up
- So Much Happening, Don’t Blink
- Editorial: America in Black & White
- Letter to the Editor: Protesting Vote Suppression
Politics
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers to Crack Down on On-the-Road Screen Time
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers Want to Crack Down on Screen Time
- Victims of Tribe-For-Rent Scam to Get $15 Million Payout in Settlement Agreement
- Fairfax: Board Approves 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Program
- Anti-Immigration Ban Rallies Held at Dulles
Education
Sat
- 38°
- 28°
Sun
- 47°
- 34°
Mon
- 54°
- 42°
Tue
- 61°
- 53°
Wed
- 61°
- 31°
More Stories
Fairfax County: Deadline Reached for Civilian Review Panel Nominations
Supervisors to review applications before Feb. 14 meeting.
Jan. 31 was the final day for applications and nominations for Fairfax County’s first Civilian Review Panel, one of two new forms of independent oversight for the police department.
Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers Want to Crack Down on Screen Time
Texting while driving is already illegal, but what about Facebook and Twitter?
Lawmakers in Richmond are a bunch of angry birds, frustrated at existing law they believe does not solve the problem of drivers devoting their attention to their handheld screen instead of the road.
Victims of Tribe-For-Rent Scam to Get $15 Million Payout in Settlement Agreement
15,000 Virginia victims get $6 million worth of predatory loans absolved, $9 million in cash awards.
The commercial features images of teepees and a tribal drumbeat. The company billed itself as having ties to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota. But Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says that was nothing more than a fraud, a scheme he calls rent-a-tribe.
So Much Happening, Don’t Blink
Demonstrations at Dulles in reaction to travel ban; fast moving General Assembly lacks transparency; other key issues.
As this date approaches, the General Assembly has a serious transparency issue, as it continues to kill most proposed legislation with unrecorded voice votes in subcommittee, with no accountability or record of how members voted.
Arrest Made in Shooting at Police Car in Great Falls
Suspect first apprehended in Herndon for waiving a gun.
Just before midnight on Jan. 22, several shots were fired at a marked police cruiser from another vehicle in the Great Falls area, Fairfax County police said.