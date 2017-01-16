Great Falls Connection

News

Sponsored

Sports

Opinion

Politics

Education

Latest Photos

More photos

Tue

Rain Showers Likely
  • 56°
  • 48°

Wed

Chance Rain Showers
  • 60°
  • 39°

Thu

Partly Sunny
  • 53°
  • 37°

Fri

Chance Rain
  • 53°
  • 39°

Sat

Chance Rain
  • 53°
  • 40°

More Stories

Tease photo

Opioid Treatment Service Jan. 17

Addiction Help

As you are well aware, the heroin and opioid dependency problem is growing across the nation, the Commonwealth, and our community is not being spared. The CSB has adjusted resources to help meet this critical demand for people seeking treatment; a new program begins soon. We need your help spreading the word about it. The CSB is holding an open forum for anyone who is seeking help for a loved one or knows of someone who might need help.

Great Falls Home Sales: December, 2016

In December, 2016, 20 Great Falls homes sold between $2,470,000-$520,000.

Great Falls Home Sales: December, 2016

Tease photo

McLean: Comstock Sworn-In To The 115th Congress

Politics

“We live in exciting times for our region, where the innovation economy is constantly evolving and growing. I look forward to working in the new Congress with my colleagues to forge pro-growth policies that will boost the innovation economy even further." – Barbara Comstock

Tease photo

Great Falls Grange Revisited

Community groups coming together to take over operations of the historic building.

“Great Falls doesn’t have a gravity point,” says Jorge Adeler, owner of Adeler Jewelers in the Great Falls Village Centre. “It doesn’t have a place that unifies the community … Great Falls never has enjoyed a place that we can call ours.”

Tease photo

Great Falls: Stormwater Management, Sewage Systems Discussed

Speakers Share Sewage Stats

Up to 167 homeowners in Great Falls are on the hook for following a Fairfax County Health Department regulation when it comes to monitoring their septic systems, but many are unaware.

surfingfeed widget