Great Falls Connection

Fabric Place Basement Alexandria Grand Opening
New Addition to Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties
Victims of Tribe-For-Rent Scam to Get $15 Million Payout in Settlement Agreement
15,000 Virginia victims get $6 million worth of predatory loans absolved, $9 million in cash awards.
The commercial features images of teepees and a tribal drumbeat. The company billed itself as having ties to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota. But Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says that was nothing more than a fraud, a scheme he calls rent-a-tribe.
So Much Happening, Don’t Blink
Demonstrations at Dulles in reaction to travel ban; fast moving General Assembly lacks transparency; other key issues.
As this date approaches, the General Assembly has a serious transparency issue, as it continues to kill most proposed legislation with unrecorded voice votes in subcommittee, with no accountability or record of how members voted.
Arrest Made in Shooting at Police Car in Great Falls
Suspect first apprehended in Herndon for waiving a gun.
Just before midnight on Jan. 22, several shots were fired at a marked police cruiser from another vehicle in the Great Falls area, Fairfax County police said.
Anti-Immigration Ban Rallies Held at Dulles
Demonstrators, volunteer attorneys and elected officials welcome travelers, extend help detainees.
Demonstrations sprang up at airports around the United States over the weekend, following an Executive Order by President Donald Trump that blocks travelers from seven largely Muslim countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — in the interests of more significant vetting and preventing would-be terrorists from entering the country.
Tex-Mex Coming Back To Great Falls Center
New Restaurant
Triny’s Tex-Mex Grill at Great Falls Center recently closed, but another will take its place. El Tio Tex-Mex Grill will open its fifth restaurant at the location.