Great Falls Connection

Latest News
- Fairfax County: Public hearing on yard waste bags follows premature administrative change 0 comments
- Week in Vienna 0 comments
- Vienna: Giving Voice to the Voiceless, Hope to the Helpless 0 comments
- Mission: Inauguration 0 comments
- Week in McLean 0 comments
- McLean Community Center Seeks Board Candidates 0 comments
News
- Fairfax County: Public hearing on yard waste bags follows premature administrative change
- Senate Panel Kills Effort to Allow Drivers Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants
- Exploring Baseball History in Great Falls
- Week in Great Falls
- Online Virginia Lottery Sales? Don't Bet On It
Sponsored
- Fabric Place Basement Alexandria Grand Opening
- New Addition to Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties
Sports
- Exploring Baseball History in Great Falls
- McLean: Langley Crew Athletes Committed to Row in College
- McLean: Addiction Is Not "Somewhere Else"
- Great Falls U7 Wins Rugby Tournament
- Great Falls Classical Ballet Performs Revamped Nutcracker This Weekend
Opinion
- Commentary: Republican Repeal Plan Promises Health Care Chaos
- Editorial: Unsung Heroes of Fairfax County Police Reform
- Commentary: Comstock Addresses Top Priority Issues
- Holiday Grief
- Letter to the Editor: Protect the Consumer Protection Bureau
Politics
- Senate Panel Kills Effort to Allow Drivers Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants
- Online Virginia Lottery Sales? Don't Bet On It
- Senate Panel Approves Crackdown on Internet Lenders in Virginia
- McLean: Comstock Sworn-In To The 115th Congress
- Great Falls: Stormwater Management, Sewage Systems Discussed
Education
Sun
- 55°
- 49°
Mon
- 55°
- 37°
Tue
- 59°
- 43°
Wed
- 52°
- 34°
Thu
- 45°
- 29°
More Stories
Fairfax County: Public hearing on yard waste bags follows premature administrative change
North Springfield resident Asher Grady has his leaf collecting down to a science. And with the mature trees around his quarter-acre lot, he needs to. Each fall, he said, he goes through between 60 and 80 bags of leaves, spending between eight and 12 hours to rake and bag them.
Week in Great Falls
Secret of getting most for your home
Become A Savvy Seller! Will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m. at Keller Williams, 774-A Walker Rd., Great Falls. This free, no obligation seminar, is offered by Lyons McGuire Homes & Estates of Keller Williams Realty.
Opioid Treatment Service Jan. 17
Addiction Help
As you are well aware, the heroin and opioid dependency problem is growing across the nation, the Commonwealth, and our community is not being spared. The CSB has adjusted resources to help meet this critical demand for people seeking treatment; a new program begins soon. We need your help spreading the word about it. The CSB is holding an open forum for anyone who is seeking help for a loved one or knows of someone who might need help.
Great Falls Home Sales: December, 2016
In December, 2016, 20 Great Falls homes sold between $2,470,000-$520,000.
Great Falls Home Sales: December, 2016
McLean: Comstock Sworn-In To The 115th Congress
Politics
“We live in exciting times for our region, where the innovation economy is constantly evolving and growing. I look forward to working in the new Congress with my colleagues to forge pro-growth policies that will boost the innovation economy even further." – Barbara Comstock