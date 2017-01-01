Great Falls Connection

Fairfax County: Filling Oversight Positions Supervisors outline procedures for bringing on police auditor and civilian review panel. One week after voting to establish Fairfax County’s first Civilian Review Panel for police, Public Safety Committee chair supervisor John Cook (R-Braddock) and Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova outlined steps to be taken to fill the nine-member panel, as well as hire an independent police auditor.

Police Chief’s Cruiser Hit by Drunken Driver News Fairfax County Police Department Chief Col. Edwin Roessler Jr. was rear-ended by a drunken driver in Centreville on Monday night, Dec. 12.

Ad Hoc Commission Recommendations: 88 Percent Implemented Public Safety Committee hears from Recruitment, Diversity and Vetting subcommittee chair. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is well on its way to implementing all recommendations from the Ad Hoc Police Practices Review Commission. At the Dec. 13 meeting of the board’s Public Safety Committee, they announced 88 percent of the commission recommendations have been implemented or are soon to be so.

Great Falls Home Sales: November, 2016 In November, 2016, 12 Great Falls homes sold between $2,360,000-$695,000. Great Falls Home Sales: November, 2016